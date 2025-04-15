Fund Update: Handelsbanken Fonder AB added 107,000 shares of COMFORT SYSTEMS USA ($FIX) to their portfolio

Handelsbanken Fonder AB has added 107,000 shares of $FIX to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $FIX.
COMFORT SYSTEMS USA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 328 institutional investors add shares of COMFORT SYSTEMS USA stock to their portfolio, and 281 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC added 513,537 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $217,770,500
- BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO removed 401,775 shares (-39.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $170,376,706
- GAMMA INVESTING LLC added 253,677 shares (+39575.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $81,767,707
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 250,085 shares (+191.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $106,051,045
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. removed 239,040 shares (-43.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $101,367,302
- VOYA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC added 208,283 shares (+824.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $88,324,488
- HENNESSY ADVISORS INC removed 192,600 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $81,673,956
COMFORT SYSTEMS USA Insider Trading Activity
COMFORT SYSTEMS USA insiders have traded $FIX stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FIX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- BRIAN E. LANE (PRESIDENT/CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFF.) sold 15,000 shares for an estimated $6,733,188
- FRANKLIN MYERS sold 12,000 shares for an estimated $4,682,146
- WILLIAM III GEORGE (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) sold 5,436 shares for an estimated $2,499,065
- T MCKENNA TRENT (EVP & CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER) sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $1,939,255
- VANCE W TANG sold 2,700 shares for an estimated $1,053,000
- PABLO G. MERCADO, sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $1,023,649
COMFORT SYSTEMS USA Government Contracts
We have seen $356,863 of award payments to $FIX over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- BC BMS SERVICES: $225,520
- REPAIR FORDYCE HVAC: $23,783
- COMPRESSED AIR LINES AND ELECTICAL OUTLET: $9,945
- EO 14042 - IT HVAC MAINTENANCE AND INSPECTION (USM-DN): $5,899
COMFORT SYSTEMS USA Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $FIX stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FIX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.
COMFORT SYSTEMS USA Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FIX in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 12/09/2024
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
