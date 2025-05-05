Fund Update: GW&K Investment Management, LLC opened a $31.0M position in $FTAI stock

GW&K Investment Management, LLC has opened a new $31.0M position in $FTAI, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $FTAI.
$FTAI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 245 institutional investors add shares of $FTAI stock to their portfolio, and 200 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WASHINGTON STATE INVESTMENT BOARD removed 4,351,750 shares (-67.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $626,826,070
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS added 3,034,838 shares (+39.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $437,138,065
- WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 1,210,582 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $174,372,231
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 842,647 shares (-43.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $121,374,873
- WESTFIELD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO LP added 828,673 shares (+49.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $119,362,058
- UBS GROUP AG added 670,327 shares (+410.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $96,553,901
- HEALTHCARE OF ONTARIO PENSION PLAN TRUST FUND removed 658,200 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $94,807,128
$FTAI Insider Trading Activity
$FTAI insiders have traded $FTAI stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FTAI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PAUL R GOODWIN sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $3,487,200
- DAVID MORENO (Chief Operating Officer) purchased 6,580 shares for an estimated $624,113
- JOSEPH P. JR. ADAMS (CEO and Chairman) purchased 3,000 shares for an estimated $283,620
- STACY KUPERUS (Chief Portfolio Officer) purchased 1,087 shares for an estimated $100,982
$FTAI Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FTAI in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 03/06/2025
- Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/10/2025
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/02/2025
- BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 12/31/2024
- Compass Point issued a "Buy" rating on 12/31/2024
- JMP Securities issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/31/2024
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/19/2024
$FTAI Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FTAI recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $FTAI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $190.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Myles Walton from Wolfe Research set a target price of $190.0 on 01/10/2025
- Andre Madrid from BTIG set a target price of $190.0 on 12/31/2024
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
