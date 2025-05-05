Fund Update: GW&K Investment Management, LLC added 725,919 shares of CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP ($CFG) to their portfolio

GW&K Investment Management, LLC has added 725,919 shares of $CFG to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $CFG.

CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 382 institutional investors add shares of CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP stock to their portfolio, and 411 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CFG in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 01/21/2025

CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CFG recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $CFG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $51.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Kevin Heal from Argus Research set a target price of $45.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 An analyst from Truist Financial set a target price of $51.0 on 03/21/2025

on 03/21/2025 David Long from Raymond James set a target price of $58.0 on 01/21/2025

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

