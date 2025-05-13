Fund Update: Gulf International Bank (UK) Ltd added 51,861 shares of CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY ($CP) to their portfolio

Gulf International Bank (UK) Ltd has added 51,861 shares of $CP to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $CP.

CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 431 institutional investors add shares of CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY stock to their portfolio, and 484 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CP stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CP stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CP in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Scotiabank issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/01/2025

Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 05/01/2025

Kansas City Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 05/01/2025

Loop Capital Markets issued a "Sell" rating on 02/03/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/07/2025

