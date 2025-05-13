Fund Update: Gulf International Bank (UK) Ltd added 51,861 shares of CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY ($CP) to their portfolio

Gulf International Bank (UK) Ltd has added 51,861 shares of $CP to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $CP.
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 431 institutional investors add shares of CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY stock to their portfolio, and 484 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 12,970,463 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $938,672,407
- CAUSEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 6,687,770 shares (+76.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $483,993,914
- INVESCO LTD. added 6,337,312 shares (+59.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $444,942,675
- WCM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 5,643,411 shares (-25.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $396,223,886
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 3,842,866 shares (+70.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $269,807,621
- FMR LLC removed 3,396,780 shares (-17.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $238,487,923
- EGERTON CAPITAL (UK) LLP removed 2,911,090 shares (-41.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $204,387,628
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $CP stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CP stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. sold up to $15,000 on 04/29.
- REPRESENTATIVE THOMAS H. KEAN, JR. purchased up to $15,000 on 12/27.
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CP in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Scotiabank issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/01/2025
- Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 05/01/2025
- Kansas City Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 05/01/2025
- Loop Capital Markets issued a "Sell" rating on 02/03/2025
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/07/2025
