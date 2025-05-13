Fund Update: Gulf International Bank (UK) Ltd added 116,668 shares of CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES ($CNQ) to their portfolio

Gulf International Bank (UK) Ltd has added 116,668 shares of $CNQ to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $CNQ.

CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 294 institutional investors add shares of CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES stock to their portfolio, and 329 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CNQ stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CNQ stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN purchased up to $15,000 on 03/03.

CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CNQ in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/07/2025

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/07/2025

