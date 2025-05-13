Fund Update: Guinness Asset Management LTD added 235,005 shares of AMPHENOL ($APH) to their portfolio

Guinness Asset Management LTD has added 235,005 shares of $APH to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $APH.

AMPHENOL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 736 institutional investors add shares of AMPHENOL stock to their portfolio, and 633 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

AMPHENOL Insider Trading Activity

AMPHENOL insiders have traded $APH stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $APH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LANCE E D'AMICO (Sr. VP, Secretary & GenCounsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 205,000 shares for an estimated $15,635,625 .

. WILLIAM J DOHERTY (President, CS Division) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 126,000 shares for an estimated $10,115,910 .

. DAVID M SILVERMAN (Senior VP, Human Resources) sold 87,500 shares for an estimated $7,002,966

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

AMPHENOL Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $APH stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $APH stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN purchased up to $15,000 on 04/08.

on 04/08. REPRESENTATIVE JAMES COMER purchased up to $15,000 on 01/02.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

AMPHENOL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $APH in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 04/24/2025

Fox Advisors issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/24/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 04/24/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for AMPHENOL, check out Quiver Quantitative's $APH forecast page.

AMPHENOL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $APH recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $APH in the last 6 months, with a median target of $85.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Joseph Spak from UBS set a target price of $85.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 Steven Fox from US Capital Advisors set a target price of $85.0 on 04/24/2025

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $APH ticker page for more data.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.