Fund Update: GREENLEAF TRUST added 22,774 shares of TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING ($TSM) to their portfolio

GREENLEAF TRUST has added 22,774 shares of $TSM to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $TSM.

TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,324 institutional investors add shares of TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING stock to their portfolio, and 1,017 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $TSM stock 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TSM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE CLEO FIELDS purchased up to $250,000 on 06/25.

on 06/25. REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 03/03 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/21.

on 03/03 and 1 sale worth up to on 04/21. REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 3 times. They made 0 purchases and 3 sales worth up to $45,000 on 04/09, 03/04, 01/28.

on 04/09, 03/04, 01/28. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 03/11.

on 03/11. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 03/03.

TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TSM in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 07/17/2025

Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 06/17/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/03/2025

TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TSM recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $TSM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $265.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Charles Shi from Needham set a target price of $270.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Mehdi Hosseini from Susquehanna set a target price of $265.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Simon Coles from Barclays set a target price of $240.0 on 06/03/2025

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

