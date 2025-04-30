Fund Update: GREENLEAF TRUST added 100,748 shares of $IVV to their portfolio

GREENLEAF TRUST has added 100,748 shares of $IVV to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $IVV.
$IVV Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,549 institutional investors add shares of $IVV stock to their portfolio, and 1,447 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- NISA INVESTMENT ADVISORS, LLC added 9,874,739 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,813,061,354
- WEALTHFRONT ADVISERS LLC added 8,533,496 shares (+553404.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,023,498,425
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC added 8,108,677 shares (+40255.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,773,415,976
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 7,456,355 shares (-29.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,389,407,061
- PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC added 6,813,214 shares (+142.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,010,802,817
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. added 5,926,710 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,488,935,642
- SQUAREPOINT OPS LLC removed 4,504,221 shares (-46.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,651,544,818
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
