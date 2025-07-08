Fund Update: GREENHAVEN ASSOCIATES INC added 53,630 shares of LENNAR ($LEN) to their portfolio

GREENHAVEN ASSOCIATES INC has added 53,630 shares of $LEN to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $LEN.
LENNAR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 467 institutional investors add shares of LENNAR stock to their portfolio, and 503 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- EAGLE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 7,297,990 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $837,663,292
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 3,063,474 shares (-12.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $351,625,545
- BARROW HANLEY MEWHINNEY & STRAUSS LLC added 2,856,426 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $327,860,576
- MANUFACTURERS LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY, THE added 2,777,567 shares (+45.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $318,809,140
- FMR LLC removed 2,605,393 shares (-36.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $299,047,008
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 1,719,898 shares (-52.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $197,409,892
- LONE PINE CAPITAL LLC removed 1,717,903 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $197,180,906
LENNAR Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $LEN stock 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LEN stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. purchased up to $15,000 on 05/30.
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 4 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 05/08 and 3 sales worth up to $150,000 on 05/12, 03/31, 02/24.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 04/08.
LENNAR Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LEN recently. We have seen 13 analysts offer price targets for $LEN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $120.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Jade Rahmani from Lennar set a target price of $114.0 on 06/20/2025
