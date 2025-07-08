Fund Update: GREENHAVEN ASSOCIATES INC added 39,334 shares of TOLL BROTHERS ($TOL) to their portfolio

GREENHAVEN ASSOCIATES INC has added 39,334 shares of $TOL to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $TOL.

TOLL BROTHERS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 286 institutional investors add shares of TOLL BROTHERS stock to their portfolio, and 376 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

TOLL BROTHERS Insider Trading Activity

TOLL BROTHERS insiders have traded $TOL stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TOL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PAUL E SHAPIRO sold 7,000 shares for an estimated $748,771

CHRISTINE GARVEY sold 420 shares for an estimated $46,445

TOLL BROTHERS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TOL in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Toll Brothers issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/27/2025

TOLL BROTHERS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TOL recently. We have seen 11 analysts offer price targets for $TOL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $133.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Sam Reid from Toll Brothers set a target price of $130.0 on 06/27/2025

