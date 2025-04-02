Fund Update: GREENHAVEN ASSOCIATES INC added 275,220 shares of LENNAR ($LEN) to their portfolio

GREENHAVEN ASSOCIATES INC has added 275,220 shares of $LEN to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $LEN.

LENNAR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 443 institutional investors add shares of LENNAR stock to their portfolio, and 524 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

LENNAR Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $LEN stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LEN stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 02/24.

LENNAR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LEN in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Seaport Global issued a "Buy" rating on 03/06/2025

UBS issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/18/2024

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 11/19/2024

