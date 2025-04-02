Fund Update: GREENHAVEN ASSOCIATES INC added 26,079 shares of TOLL BROTHERS ($TOL) to their portfolio

GREENHAVEN ASSOCIATES INC has added 26,079 shares of $TOL to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $TOL.

TOLL BROTHERS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 302 institutional investors add shares of TOLL BROTHERS stock to their portfolio, and 348 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

TOLL BROTHERS Insider Trading Activity

TOLL BROTHERS insiders have traded $TOL stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TOL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DOUGLAS C. JR. YEARLEY (Chief Executive Officer) sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $3,955,635

MARTIN P. CONNOR (Chief Financial Officer) sold 11,140 shares for an estimated $1,404,458

PAUL E SHAPIRO has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,837 shares for an estimated $1,263,469 .

. CHRISTINE GARVEY has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 645 shares for an estimated $74,766.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

TOLL BROTHERS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TOL in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/25/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for TOLL BROTHERS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $TOL forecast page.

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $TOL ticker page for more data.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.