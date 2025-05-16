Fund Update: GREAT LAKES ADVISORS, LLC opened a $30.6M position in $SMOT stock

GREAT LAKES ADVISORS, LLC has opened a new $30.6M position in $SMOT, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $SMOT.
$SMOT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 59 institutional investors add shares of $SMOT stock to their portfolio, and 45 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GREAT LAKES ADVISORS, LLC added 933,735 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $30,617,170
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 234,778 shares (-31.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,698,370
- LPL FINANCIAL LLC added 181,667 shares (+16.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,956,860
- MORGAN STANLEY added 169,181 shares (+36.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,547,444
- GRADIENT INVESTMENTS LLC added 92,434 shares (+8.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,030,910
- FARTHER FINANCE ADVISORS, LLC removed 50,660 shares (-18.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,661,141
- CAMBRIDGE INVESTMENT RESEARCH ADVISORS, INC. removed 28,957 shares (-25.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $949,500
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
