Fund Update: Gradient Investments LLC opened a $66.7M position in $RECS stock

Gradient Investments LLC has opened a new $66.7M position in $RECS, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $RECS.
$RECS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 80 institutional investors add shares of $RECS stock to their portfolio, and 16 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- LPL FINANCIAL LLC added 2,109,116 shares (+35.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $73,017,595
- GRADIENT INVESTMENTS LLC added 2,008,135 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $66,690,163
- DRAKE & ASSOCIATES, LLC added 788,604 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $27,301,470
- TRAJAN WEALTH LLC added 538,484 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,642,316
- MORGAN STANLEY added 517,730 shares (+44.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,923,812
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 485,031 shares (+15.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,791,773
- TOWER WEALTH PARTNERS, INC. added 468,042 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,203,614
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
