Fund Update: Gradient Investments LLC opened a $56.9M position in $BBUS stock

Gradient Investments LLC has opened a new $56.9M position in $BBUS, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $BBUS.
$BBUS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 88 institutional investors add shares of $BBUS stock to their portfolio, and 35 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JANNEY MONTGOMERY SCOTT LLC removed 2,523,154 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $267,252,471
- GRADIENT INVESTMENTS LLC added 564,311 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $56,933,336
- WEALTHFRONT ADVISERS LLC added 480,156 shares (+23263.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $50,858,123
- NATIONAL MUTUAL INSURANCE FEDERATION OF AGRICULTURAL COOPERATIVES added 463,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $49,040,960
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 447,136 shares (+12.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $47,360,645
- STRATEGIC FINANCIAL CONCEPTS, LLC added 372,711 shares (+12184.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $39,477,549
- OSAIC HOLDINGS, INC. removed 180,862 shares (-71.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,156,903
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.