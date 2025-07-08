Fund Update: Gradient Investments LLC opened a $46.8M position in $BAPR stock

Gradient Investments LLC has opened a new $46.8M position in $BAPR, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $BAPR.
$BAPR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 23 institutional investors add shares of $BAPR stock to their portfolio, and 58 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GRADIENT INVESTMENTS LLC added 1,035,285 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $46,782,251
- COMMONWEALTH EQUITY SERVICES, LLC added 371,573 shares (+549.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $15,780,705
- ASHTON THOMAS PRIVATE WEALTH, LLC removed 160,963 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,836,098
- GWN SECURITIES INC. added 63,622 shares (+822.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,702,026
- PENSERRA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 59,085 shares (+17.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,509,339
- SUNBELT SECURITIES, INC. removed 46,565 shares (-95.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,977,615
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP removed 45,759 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,943,384
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.