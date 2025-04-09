Fund Update: Gradient Investments LLC added 501,746 shares of $AVDE to their portfolio

Gradient Investments LLC has added 501,746 shares of $AVDE to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $AVDE.
$AVDE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 239 institutional investors add shares of $AVDE stock to their portfolio, and 104 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- STRATEGIC FINANCIAL CONCEPTS, LLC added 6,035,964 shares (+7432.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $370,427,110
- LIFE PLANNING PARTNERS, INC added 917,059 shares (+6282.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $56,279,910
- ANNEX ADVISORY SERVICES, LLC removed 825,194 shares (-14.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $50,642,155
- CERITY PARTNERS LLC added 670,740 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $41,163,313
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 664,014 shares (+98.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $40,750,539
- MERCER GLOBAL ADVISORS INC /ADV added 606,115 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $37,197,277
- PRAIRIEVIEW PARTNERS, LLC removed 571,656 shares (-76.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $35,082,528
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
