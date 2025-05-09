Fund Update: GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC opened a $73.0M position in $FELC stock

GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC has opened a new $73.0M position in $FELC, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $FELC.
$FELC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 108 institutional investors add shares of $FELC stock to their portfolio, and 31 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC added 10,715,354 shares (+37.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $352,856,607
- FRAGASSO FINANCIAL ADVISORS INC added 2,649,516 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $82,638,404
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 2,339,740 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $72,976,490
- SALUS FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC removed 842,275 shares (-94.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $26,270,557
- COMMONWEALTH EQUITY SERVICES, LLC added 703,058 shares (+25.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $21,928,379
- LPL FINANCIAL LLC added 448,930 shares (+58.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $14,002,126
- MASCOMA WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC added 344,651 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,749,664
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.