Fund Update: GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC opened a $66.6M position in $FIXD stock

GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC has opened a new $66.6M position in $FIXD, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $FIXD.
$FIXD Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 166 institutional investors add shares of $FIXD stock to their portfolio, and 175 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 1,550,935 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $66,643,676
- LVZ, INC. removed 1,273,080 shares (-99.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $54,704,247
- MORGAN STANLEY added 1,023,873 shares (+9.0%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $46,320,014
- LPL FINANCIAL LLC removed 981,030 shares (-10.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $42,154,859
- COPPELL ADVISORY SOLUTIONS LLC added 800,727 shares (+337.7%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $36,224,889
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 569,604 shares (-75.9%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $25,768,884
- BRASS TAX WEALTH MANAGEMENT, INC removed 481,518 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $21,783,874
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.