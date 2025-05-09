Fund Update: GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC opened a $41.5M position in $SSO stock

GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC has opened a new $41.5M position in $SSO, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $SSO.
$SSO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 91 institutional investors add shares of $SSO stock to their portfolio, and 110 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- HOWARD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC. removed 1,854,800 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $153,540,344
- DYNASTY WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 585,503 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $54,164,882
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 501,616 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $41,523,772
- ASSETMARK, INC removed 454,634 shares (-92.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $37,634,602
- CLIENT FIRST INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC removed 388,008 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $32,119,302
- TTP INVESTMENTS, INC. removed 193,291 shares (-37.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $16,000,628
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC added 176,223 shares (+5269.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,302,389
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.