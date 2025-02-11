Fund Update: GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC opened a $15.8M position in $CLOI stock

GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC has opened a new $15.8M position in $CLOI, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $CLOI.
$CLOI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 92 institutional investors add shares of $CLOI stock to their portfolio, and 44 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- REDHAWK WEALTH ADVISORS, INC. added 944,012 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $49,815,513
- ENVESTNET ASSET MANAGEMENT INC added 412,635 shares (+595.5%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $21,886,160
- SYON CAPITAL LLC added 336,803 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $17,864,031
- CAPITAL INVESTMENT ADVISORS, LLC added 321,765 shares (+53.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,979,539
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 298,899 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,772,900
- HIGHTOWER ADVISORS, LLC added 231,307 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,206,070
- BROOKSTONE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT added 228,374 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,051,295
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.