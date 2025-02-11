Fund Update: GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC opened a $15.4M position in $FIIG stock

GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC has opened a new $15.4M position in $FIIG, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $FIIG.
$FIIG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 62 institutional investors add shares of $FIIG stock to their portfolio, and 34 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- LPL FINANCIAL LLC added 1,048,020 shares (+54.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,432,009
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 752,933 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,397,479
- PER STIRLING CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC. added 611,943 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $13,077,221
- MORGAN STANLEY added 569,957 shares (+54.8%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $12,179,981
- PROSPERA FINANCIAL SERVICES INC removed 291,510 shares (-81.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $6,229,568
- MANCHESTER FINANCIAL INC added 267,211 shares (+921.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,464,464
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP added 263,541 shares (+187.5%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $5,631,871
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
Check out Quiver Quantitative's $FIIG ticker page for more data.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.