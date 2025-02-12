Fund Update: GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 457,137 shares of WASTENNECTIONS ($WCN) to their portfolio

GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC has added 457,137 shares of $WCN to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $WCN.

WASTENNECTIONS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 315 institutional investors add shares of WASTENNECTIONS stock to their portfolio, and 349 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

WASTENNECTIONS Insider Trading Activity

WASTENNECTIONS insiders have traded $WCN stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WCN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

EDWARD E GUILLET sold 8,000 shares for an estimated $1,478,640

III ROBERT NIELSEN (SR VP Operations) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,071 shares for an estimated $384,295 .

. JAMES LITTLE (Executive VP Engineering) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $370,650

