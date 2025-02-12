Fund Update: GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 457,137 shares of WASTENNECTIONS ($WCN) to their portfolio

GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC has added 457,137 shares of $WCN to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $WCN.
WASTENNECTIONS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 315 institutional investors add shares of WASTENNECTIONS stock to their portfolio, and 349 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 6,264,014 shares (-50.5%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,120,130,983
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 1,592,297 shares (-21.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $273,206,319
- WCM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 1,327,001 shares (-17.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $227,686,831
- BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP added 1,022,851 shares (+432.6%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $182,906,215
- TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP added 955,168 shares (+516.4%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $170,803,141
- MACKENZIE FINANCIAL CORP added 873,642 shares (+26.5%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $156,224,662
- SILVERCREST ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP LLC removed 750,390 shares (-50.9%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $134,184,739
WASTENNECTIONS Insider Trading Activity
WASTENNECTIONS insiders have traded $WCN stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WCN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- EDWARD E GUILLET sold 8,000 shares for an estimated $1,478,640
- III ROBERT NIELSEN (SR VP Operations) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,071 shares for an estimated $384,295.
- JAMES LITTLE (Executive VP Engineering) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $370,650
