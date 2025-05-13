Fund Update: GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 1,833,611 shares of VIPER ENERGY ($VNOM) to their portfolio

GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC has added 1,833,611 shares of $VNOM to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $VNOM.
VIPER ENERGY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 178 institutional investors add shares of VIPER ENERGY stock to their portfolio, and 152 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 2,940,723 shares (+31.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $132,773,643
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 2,921,832 shares (+28.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $131,920,714
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 1,833,611 shares (+105.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $82,787,536
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 1,720,720 shares (-17.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $84,435,730
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 1,575,254 shares (+26.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $71,122,718
- ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. removed 1,456,531 shares (-50.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $71,471,976
- FIL LTD added 1,190,493 shares (+30.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $53,750,758
VIPER ENERGY Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $VNOM in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/21/2025
- Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/04/2025
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/03/2025
- Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 12/02/2024
VIPER ENERGY Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $VNOM recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $VNOM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $56.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Stephen Richardson from Evercore ISI set a target price of $49.0 on 05/06/2025
- An analyst from Raymond James set a target price of $52.0 on 04/21/2025
- Tim Rezvan from KeyBanc set a target price of $56.0 on 04/21/2025
- Neil Mehta from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $70.0 on 12/02/2024
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
