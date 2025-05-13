Fund Update: GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 1,231,031 shares of $TPG to their portfolio

GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC has added 1,231,031 shares of $TPG to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $TPG.

$TPG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 155 institutional investors add shares of $TPG stock to their portfolio, and 120 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$TPG Insider Trading Activity

$TPG insiders have traded $TPG stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TPG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRADFORD BERENSON (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,107 shares for an estimated $256,279 .

. DEBORAH M. MESSEMER sold 1,695 shares for an estimated $104,930

