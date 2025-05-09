Fund Update: GENEVA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 605,617 shares of $VERX to their portfolio

GENEVA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC has added 605,617 shares of $VERX to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $VERX.

$VERX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 154 institutional investors add shares of $VERX stock to their portfolio, and 103 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$VERX Insider Trading Activity

$VERX insiders have traded $VERX stock on the open market 28 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 26 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VERX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JEFFREY WESTPHAL has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,060,000 shares for an estimated $151,997,250 .

. DAVID DESTEFANO (PRESIDENT & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 622,758 shares for an estimated $33,216,943 .

. SECOND IRR. TRUST FBO KYLE R. WESTPHAL U/A OF JEFFREY R. WESTPHAL DATED OCTOBER 5, 2001 ITEM has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 219,000 shares for an estimated $11,978,524 .

. SECOND IRR. TRUST FBO JACOB J. WESTPHAL U/A OF JEFFREY R. WESTPHAL DATED OCTOBER 5, 2001 ITEM has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 123,355 shares for an estimated $6,430,549 .

. SECOND IRR. TRUST FBO ANNE MARIE WESTPHAL U/A OF JEFFREY R. WESTPHAL DATED OCTOBER 5, 2001 ITEM sold 58,780 shares for an estimated $3,072,113

BRYAN T.R. ROWLAND (GENERAL COUNSEL) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 46,248 shares for an estimated $1,721,857 .

. JOHN R SCHWAB (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $1,060,932

JOHN RICHARD STAMM has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,315 shares for an estimated $348,584 .

. BRADLEY M GAYTON has made 2 purchases buying 9,400 shares for an estimated $299,381 and 0 sales.

$VERX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $VERX recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $VERX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $60.0.

Here are some recent targets:

William Jellison from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $62.0 on 12/30/2024

on 12/30/2024 Brad Reback from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $58.0 on 12/18/2024

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

