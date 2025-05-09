Fund Update: GENEVA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 605,617 shares of $VERX to their portfolio

GENEVA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC has added 605,617 shares of $VERX to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $VERX.
$VERX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 154 institutional investors add shares of $VERX stock to their portfolio, and 103 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- INVESCO LTD. added 1,171,576 shares (+342.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $62,503,579
- KAYNE ANDERSON RUDNICK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,158,849 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $61,824,594
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 1,003,426 shares (-15.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $35,129,944
- FIERA CAPITAL CORP added 782,599 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $27,398,790
- WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 726,949 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $25,450,484
- CONESTOGA CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC added 686,145 shares (+30.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $24,021,936
- GENEVA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 605,617 shares (+42.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $21,202,651
$VERX Insider Trading Activity
$VERX insiders have traded $VERX stock on the open market 28 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 26 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VERX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JEFFREY WESTPHAL has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,060,000 shares for an estimated $151,997,250.
- DAVID DESTEFANO (PRESIDENT & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 622,758 shares for an estimated $33,216,943.
- SECOND IRR. TRUST FBO KYLE R. WESTPHAL U/A OF JEFFREY R. WESTPHAL DATED OCTOBER 5, 2001 ITEM has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 219,000 shares for an estimated $11,978,524.
- SECOND IRR. TRUST FBO JACOB J. WESTPHAL U/A OF JEFFREY R. WESTPHAL DATED OCTOBER 5, 2001 ITEM has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 123,355 shares for an estimated $6,430,549.
- SECOND IRR. TRUST FBO ANNE MARIE WESTPHAL U/A OF JEFFREY R. WESTPHAL DATED OCTOBER 5, 2001 ITEM sold 58,780 shares for an estimated $3,072,113
- BRYAN T.R. ROWLAND (GENERAL COUNSEL) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 46,248 shares for an estimated $1,721,857.
- JOHN R SCHWAB (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $1,060,932
- JOHN RICHARD STAMM has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,315 shares for an estimated $348,584.
- BRADLEY M GAYTON has made 2 purchases buying 9,400 shares for an estimated $299,381 and 0 sales.
$VERX Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $VERX recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $VERX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $60.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- William Jellison from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $62.0 on 12/30/2024
- Brad Reback from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $58.0 on 12/18/2024
