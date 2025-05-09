Fund Update: GENEVA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 124,385 shares of FIRSTSERVICE ($FSV) to their portfolio

GENEVA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC has added 124,385 shares of $FSV to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $FSV.
FIRSTSERVICE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 153 institutional investors add shares of FIRSTSERVICE stock to their portfolio, and 125 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- DURABLE CAPITAL PARTNERS LP removed 806,968 shares (-23.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $146,077,347
- MANUFACTURERS LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY, THE removed 764,380 shares (-36.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $138,368,067
- ORBIS ALLAN GRAY LTD added 710,810 shares (+147.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $128,670,826
- WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 231,606 shares (-31.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $38,435,015
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 229,889 shares (+53.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $41,614,506
- BROWN ADVISORY INC added 183,930 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $30,523,183
- CIBC ASSET MANAGEMENT INC added 166,996 shares (+57.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $30,229,615
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
