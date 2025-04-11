Fund Update: GATEWAY INVESTMENT ADVISERS LLC opened a $30.2M position in $CCI stock

GATEWAY INVESTMENT ADVISERS LLC has opened a new $30.2M position in $CCI, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $CCI.

$CCI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 418 institutional investors add shares of $CCI stock to their portfolio, and 650 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$CCI Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CCI stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CCI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. purchased up to $15,000 on 01/24.

$CCI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CCI in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

JMP Securities issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/27/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/13/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 10/17/2024

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 10/17/2024

$CCI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CCI recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $CCI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $112.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Wells Fargo set a target price of $105.0 on 03/17/2025

on 03/17/2025 Jonathan Petersen from Jefferies set a target price of $84.0 on 01/01/2025

on 01/01/2025 Brett Feldman from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $120.0 on 10/21/2024

on 10/21/2024 Michael Rollins from Citigroup set a target price of $128.0 on 10/17/2024

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

