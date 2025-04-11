Fund Update: GATEWAY INVESTMENT ADVISERS LLC opened a $11.1M position in $WST stock

GATEWAY INVESTMENT ADVISERS LLC has opened a new $11.1M position in $WST, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $WST.
$WST Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 344 institutional investors add shares of $WST stock to their portfolio, and 338 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- APG ASSET MANAGEMENT N.V. removed 871,445 shares (-37.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $285,450,524
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 736,159 shares (-58.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $241,136,242
- VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP added 676,167 shares (+5074.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $221,485,262
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 622,752 shares (+1294.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $203,988,645
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ removed 577,417 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $189,138,712
- WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 563,705 shares (+731.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $184,647,209
- PROSHARE ADVISORS LLC removed 533,588 shares (-48.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $174,782,085
$WST Insider Trading Activity
$WST insiders have traded $WST stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CHARLES WITHERSPOON (VP & Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 703 shares for an estimated $218,211.
$WST Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $WST stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WST stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN purchased up to $15,000 on 02/25.
- REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 02/13, 11/08.
$WST Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WST in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 01/08/2025
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 11/19/2024
