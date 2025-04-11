Fund Update: GATEWAY INVESTMENT ADVISERS LLC opened a $11.1M position in $WST stock

GATEWAY INVESTMENT ADVISERS LLC has opened a new $11.1M position in $WST, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $WST.

$WST Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 344 institutional investors add shares of $WST stock to their portfolio, and 338 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$WST Insider Trading Activity

$WST insiders have traded $WST stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHARLES WITHERSPOON (VP & Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 703 shares for an estimated $218,211.

$WST Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $WST stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WST stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN purchased up to $15,000 on 02/25.

on 02/25. REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 02/13, 11/08.

$WST Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WST in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 01/08/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 11/19/2024

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

