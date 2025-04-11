Fund Update: GATEWAY INVESTMENT ADVISERS LLC added 79,075 shares of CONSTELLATION BRANDS ($STZ) to their portfolio

GATEWAY INVESTMENT ADVISERS LLC has added 79,075 shares of $STZ to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $STZ.
CONSTELLATION BRANDS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 491 institutional investors add shares of CONSTELLATION BRANDS stock to their portfolio, and 688 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS removed 6,044,583 shares (-59.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,335,852,843
- BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC added 5,624,324 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,242,975,604
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 1,821,969 shares (+13.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $402,655,149
- BOSTON PARTNERS removed 1,109,023 shares (-99.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $245,094,083
- D1 CAPITAL PARTNERS L.P. added 994,639 shares (+186.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $219,815,219
- VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP added 876,745 shares (+1844.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $193,760,645
- GRANTHAM, MAYO, VAN OTTERLOO & CO. LLC added 736,780 shares (+42.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $162,828,380
CONSTELLATION BRANDS Insider Trading Activity
CONSTELLATION BRANDS insiders have traded $STZ stock on the open market 21 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 20 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $STZ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ROBERT SANDS has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 179,571 shares for an estimated $43,403,491.
- SANDS MASTER TRUST ROBERT has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 119,274 shares for an estimated $28,908,889.
- RICHARD SANDS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 60,297 shares for an estimated $14,494,602.
- PARTNERS LLC WILDSTAR has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 60,297 shares for an estimated $14,494,602.
- ZACHARY M STERN sold 59,637 shares for an estimated $14,335,542
- BUSINESS HOLDINGS LP ZMSS sold 59,637 shares for an estimated $14,335,542
- JAMES A. JR. SABIA (EVP & Pres. Beer) sold 36,086 shares for an estimated $8,768,540
- WILLIAM A NEWLANDS (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 32,426 shares for an estimated $7,851,291.
- SAMUEL J GLAETZER (EVP & Pres. Wine and Spirits) sold 1,510 shares for an estimated $370,809
- WILLIAM T GILES purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $186,390
- BUSINESS HOLDINGS LP SER sold 660 shares for an estimated $159,060
- KANEENAT KRISTANN CAREY (EVP & Chief HR Officer) sold 330 shares for an estimated $78,870
CONSTELLATION BRANDS Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $STZ stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $STZ stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN sold up to $50,000 on 02/13.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 01/15.
CONSTELLATION BRANDS Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $STZ in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 02/10/2025
- Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/10/2025
CONSTELLATION BRANDS Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $STZ recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $STZ in the last 6 months, with a median target of $247.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Barclays set a target price of $205.0 on 03/13/2025
- An analyst from RBC Capital set a target price of $289.0 on 03/07/2025
- Dara Mohsenian from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $202.0 on 02/27/2025
- Andrew Strelzik from BMO Capital set a target price of $305.0 on 10/15/2024
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
