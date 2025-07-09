Fund Update: GATEWAY INVESTMENT ADVISERS LLC added 102,362 shares of AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES ($A) to their portfolio

GATEWAY INVESTMENT ADVISERS LLC has added 102,362 shares of $A to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $A.
AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 404 institutional investors add shares of AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES stock to their portfolio, and 533 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BROWN ADVISORY INC removed 1,612,977 shares (-51.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $188,686,049
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 1,187,947 shares (+130.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $138,966,040
- QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD added 1,145,298 shares (+806.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $133,976,960
- VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC removed 949,796 shares (-44.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $111,107,136
- GENERATION INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLP added 824,243 shares (+19.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $96,419,946
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 665,698 shares (+82.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $77,873,352
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 661,752 shares (+82.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $77,411,748
AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES Insider Trading Activity
AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES insiders have traded $A stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $A stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SUE H. RATAJ sold 6,971 shares for an estimated $881,008
- PADRAIG MCDONNELL (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,419 shares for an estimated $463,749.
- RODNEY GONSALVES (V.P., Corporate Controller) sold 1,907 shares for an estimated $232,691
- DANIEL K PODOLSKY sold 1,819 shares for an estimated $211,844
- JUDY L BROWN sold 7 shares for an estimated $904
AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES Government Contracts
We have seen $36,004,677 of award payments to $A over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- DRUG TESTING AND DRUG DEMAND REDUCTION PROGRAM: $6,089,672
- CHROMATOGRAPHY MAINTENANCE FORT MEADE: $2,585,768
- SERVICE AND MAINTENANCE AGREEMENT FOR AGILENT LABORATORY EQUIPMENT: $1,569,404
- TO FURTHER DEVELOP AND PROCURE BULK RESOLUTION TECHNOLOGY (BRT) UNITS TO SUPPORT RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT (...: $1,020,000
- AGILENT GC/MS SYSTEMS: $839,614
AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $A stock 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $A stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 05/15 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/08.
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 04/17 and 2 sales worth up to $100,000 on 05/12, 03/13.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 04/01, 03/03.
AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $A in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/29/2025
- Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/22/2025
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/17/2025
AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $A recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $A in the last 6 months, with a median target of $130.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Vijay Kumar from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $130.0 on 07/08/2025
- Luke Sergott from Barclays set a target price of $125.0 on 06/24/2025
- Elizabeth Garcia from UBS set a target price of $130.0 on 05/29/2025
- Tycho Peterson from JP Morgan set a target price of $155.0 on 05/29/2025
- Catherine Schulte from Baird set a target price of $140.0 on 05/22/2025
- Brandon Couillard from Jefferies set a target price of $116.0 on 04/21/2025
- Brandon Couillard from Wells Fargo set a target price of $135.0 on 04/17/2025
