Fund Update: GATEWAY INVESTMENT ADVISERS LLC added 102,362 shares of AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES ($A) to their portfolio

GATEWAY INVESTMENT ADVISERS LLC has added 102,362 shares of $A to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $A.

AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 404 institutional investors add shares of AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES stock to their portfolio, and 533 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES Insider Trading Activity

AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES insiders have traded $A stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $A stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SUE H. RATAJ sold 6,971 shares for an estimated $881,008

PADRAIG MCDONNELL (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,419 shares for an estimated $463,749 .

. RODNEY GONSALVES (V.P., Corporate Controller) sold 1,907 shares for an estimated $232,691

DANIEL K PODOLSKY sold 1,819 shares for an estimated $211,844

JUDY L BROWN sold 7 shares for an estimated $904

AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES Government Contracts

We have seen $36,004,677 of award payments to $A over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $A stock 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $A stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 05/15 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/08.

on 05/15 and 1 sale worth up to on 04/08. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 04/17 and 2 sales worth up to $100,000 on 05/12, 03/13.

on 04/17 and 2 sales worth up to on 05/12, 03/13. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 04/01, 03/03.

AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $A in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/29/2025

Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/22/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/17/2025

AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $A recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $A in the last 6 months, with a median target of $130.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Vijay Kumar from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $130.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Luke Sergott from Barclays set a target price of $125.0 on 06/24/2025

on 06/24/2025 Elizabeth Garcia from UBS set a target price of $130.0 on 05/29/2025

on 05/29/2025 Tycho Peterson from JP Morgan set a target price of $155.0 on 05/29/2025

on 05/29/2025 Catherine Schulte from Baird set a target price of $140.0 on 05/22/2025

on 05/22/2025 Brandon Couillard from Jefferies set a target price of $116.0 on 04/21/2025

on 04/21/2025 Brandon Couillard from Wells Fargo set a target price of $135.0 on 04/17/2025

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

