Fund Update: FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC opened a $47.6M position in $YLDE stock

FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC has opened a new $47.6M position in $YLDE, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $YLDE.
$YLDE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 15 institutional investors add shares of $YLDE stock to their portfolio, and 11 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC added 919,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $47,567,440
- PRIVATE ADVISOR GROUP, LLC added 84,523 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,374,910
- OPPENHEIMER ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. removed 43,142 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,233,029
- LPL FINANCIAL LLC added 42,343 shares (+43.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,191,673
- GOLDEN STATE WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC added 15,475 shares (+131.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $800,986
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP removed 11,663 shares (-62.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $592,221
- SHIRA RIDGE WEALTH MANAGEMENT removed 8,153 shares (-4.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $421,999
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
