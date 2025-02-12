Fund Update: FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC opened a $44.5M position in $CWAN stock

FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC has opened a new $44.5M position in $CWAN, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $CWAN.

$CWAN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 179 institutional investors add shares of $CWAN stock to their portfolio, and 118 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$CWAN Insider Trading Activity

$CWAN insiders have traded $CWAN stock on the open market 29 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 29 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CWAN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

XIII CARBON ANALYTICS ACQUISITION, L.P. WCAS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 26,184,578 shares for an estimated $763,723,384 .

. PURCHASER, LLC GALIBIER has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 12,320,108 shares for an estimated $350,441,320 .

. PINCUS LLC WARBURG has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,206,900 shares for an estimated $180,682,859 .

. SANDEEP SAHAI (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 189,172 shares for an estimated $5,321,427 .

. JAMES S COX (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 107,200 shares for an estimated $2,895,805 .

. SUBI SETHI (Chief Client Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 21,497 shares for an estimated $522,454 .

. SCOTT STANLEY ERICKSON (Chief Revenue Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 15,560 shares for an estimated $426,116.

