Fund Update: FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC opened a $35.0M position in $TOST stock

FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC has opened a new $35.0M position in $TOST, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $TOST.

$TOST Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 317 institutional investors add shares of $TOST stock to their portfolio, and 237 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$TOST Insider Trading Activity

$TOST insiders have traded $TOST stock on the open market 78 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 78 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TOST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

AMAN NARANG (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 738,953 shares for an estimated $28,364,851 .

. DAVID YUAN has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 635,000 shares for an estimated $27,574,469 .

. STEPHEN FREDETTE (President) has made 0 purchases and 20 sales selling 960,051 shares for an estimated $25,586,522 .

. CHRISTOPHER P COMPARATO has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 620,000 shares for an estimated $20,131,059 .

. BRIAN R ELWORTHY (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 307,278 shares for an estimated $9,354,860 .

. JONATHAN VASSIL (Chief Revenue Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 160,162 shares for an estimated $5,501,130 .

. RICHARD KENT BENNETT has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 122,885 shares for an estimated $4,627,254 .

. ELENA GOMEZ (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 103,426 shares for an estimated $3,318,407 .

. SUSAN CHAPMAN-HUGHES sold 15,285 shares for an estimated $643,712

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

