Fund Update: FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC opened a $30.9M position in $RYN stock

FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC has opened a new $30.9M position in $RYN, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $RYN.

$RYN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 122 institutional investors add shares of $RYN stock to their portfolio, and 162 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$RYN Insider Trading Activity

$RYN insiders have traded $RYN stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RYN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

V. LARKIN MARTIN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 22,009 shares for an estimated $673,894.

