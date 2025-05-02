Fund Update: Forum Financial Management, LP opened a $70.3M position in $AAPL stock

Forum Financial Management, LP has opened a new $70.3M position in $AAPL, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $AAPL.

$AAPL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 2,082 institutional investors add shares of $AAPL stock to their portfolio, and 2,929 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$AAPL Insider Trading Activity

$AAPL insiders have traded $AAPL stock on the open market 21 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 21 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AAPL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ARTHUR D LEVINSON has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 201,516 shares for an estimated $45,807,646 .

. JEFFREY E WILLIAMS (COO) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 135,493 shares for an estimated $32,948,086 .

. TIMOTHY D COOK (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 108,136 shares for an estimated $24,184,658 .

. KATHERINE L. ADAMS (SVP, GC and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 38,822 shares for an estimated $8,683,252 .

. CHRIS KONDO (Principal Accounting Officer) sold 4,130 shares for an estimated $945,233

KEVAN PAREKH (Senior Vice President, CFO) sold 4,570 shares for an estimated $941,420

$AAPL Government Contracts

We have seen $7,110 of award payments to $AAPL over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$AAPL Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $AAPL stock 23 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 9 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AAPL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$AAPL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AAPL in the last several months. We have seen 13 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 4 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 04/13/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 04/02/2025

Tigress Financial issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 04/02/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/12/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 02/19/2025

Jefferies issued a "Underperform" rating on 02/19/2025

Bank of America Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 02/13/2025

$AAPL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AAPL recently. We have seen 15 analysts offer price targets for $AAPL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $252.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Erik Woodring from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $252.0 on 03/12/2025

on 03/12/2025 An analyst from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $290.0 on 01/31/2025

on 01/31/2025 An analyst from Evercore ISI set a target price of $260.0 on 01/31/2025

on 01/31/2025 An analyst from Redburn Partners set a target price of $230.0 on 01/31/2025

on 01/31/2025 An analyst from Barclays set a target price of $197.0 on 01/31/2025

on 01/31/2025 An analyst from UBS set a target price of $270.0 on 01/31/2025

on 01/31/2025 An analyst from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $294.0 on 01/31/2025

