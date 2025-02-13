Fund Update: Forum Financial Management, LP opened a $1.8M position in $DFSD stock

Forum Financial Management, LP has opened a new $1.8M position in $DFSD, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $DFSD.
$DFSD Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 192 institutional investors add shares of $DFSD stock to their portfolio, and 79 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ESSENTIAL PLANNING, LLC. added 4,101,536 shares (+6120.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $192,280,007
- COLONY GROUP, LLC added 2,690,819 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $128,459,699
- BUCKINGHAM STRATEGIC PARTNERS, LLC added 1,565,945 shares (+342.4%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $74,758,214
- ELSER FINANCIAL PLANNING, INC added 709,717 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $33,271,532
- SAVANT CAPITAL, LLC added 651,492 shares (+39.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $30,541,944
- APELLA CAPITAL, LLC added 609,036 shares (+57.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $28,551,607
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC removed 406,549 shares (-96.6%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $19,408,649
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
