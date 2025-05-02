Fund Update: Forum Financial Management, LP opened a $109.3M position in $AMGN stock

Forum Financial Management, LP has opened a new $109.3M position in $AMGN, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $AMGN.

$AMGN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,240 institutional investors add shares of $AMGN stock to their portfolio, and 1,391 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$AMGN Insider Trading Activity

$AMGN insiders have traded $AMGN stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMGN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID M REESE (EVP & Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 33,936 shares for an estimated $10,233,747 .

. JONATHAN P GRAHAM (EVP & Gen. Counsel & Secy.) sold 25,045 shares for an estimated $7,341,122

MURDO GORDON (EVP, Global Commercial Ops) sold 8,771 shares for an estimated $2,585,644

ESTEBAN SANTOS (EVP, Operations) sold 8,711 shares for an estimated $2,550,903

DEREK MILLER (SVP, Human Resources) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,024 shares for an estimated $593,933 .

. NANCY A. GRYGIEL (SVP & CCO) sold 1,589 shares for an estimated $483,807

$AMGN Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $AMGN stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMGN stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$AMGN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AMGN in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/12/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/12/2025

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 11/27/2024

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 11/12/2024

Barclays issued a "Negative" rating on 11/12/2024

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 11/12/2024

$AMGN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AMGN recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $AMGN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $342.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $305.0 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 An analyst from Johnson Rice set a target price of $294.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 Michael Yee from Jefferies set a target price of $380.0 on 11/12/2024

