Fund Update: Forum Financial Management, LP added 121,893 shares of $VTEB to their portfolio

Forum Financial Management, LP has added 121,893 shares of $VTEB to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $VTEB.
$VTEB Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 632 institutional investors add shares of $VTEB stock to their portfolio, and 427 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WEALTHFRONT ADVISERS LLC removed 31,359,822 shares (-99.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,572,067,876
- BROOKLYN FI, LLC added 16,313,682 shares (+6485.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $817,804,878
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 4,022,038 shares (+5.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $201,624,764
- TIAA TRUST, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION added 2,308,219 shares (+17.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $115,711,018
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC added 1,420,106 shares (+26.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $71,189,913
- LIFE PLANNING PARTNERS, INC added 1,350,188 shares (+3575.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $67,684,924
- MORNINGSTAR INVESTMENT SERVICES LLC removed 1,186,804 shares (-89.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $59,494,484
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
Check out Quiver Quantitative's $VTEB ticker page for more data.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.