Fund Update: Forum Financial Management, LP added 1,134,245 shares of $VGSR to their portfolio

Forum Financial Management, LP has added 1,134,245 shares of $VGSR to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $VGSR.
$VGSR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 41 institutional investors add shares of $VGSR stock to their portfolio, and 21 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FORUM FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT, LP added 1,134,245 shares (+5736.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,478,559
- ABACUS WEALTH PARTNERS, LLC added 999,893 shares (+6.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,118,917
- NATURAL INVESTMENTS, LLC added 218,868 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,214,944
- BUCKINGHAM STRATEGIC PARTNERS, LLC added 217,304 shares (+1012.5%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,414,247
- BRIGHTON JONES LLC added 216,935 shares (+7.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,195,382
- BETTERMENT LLC added 64,798 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $719,905
- COLONY GROUP, LLC added 61,019 shares (+25.3%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $677,921
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
