Fund Update: FORT WASHINGTON INVESTMENT ADVISORS INC /OH/ added 66,259 shares of $IWF to their portfolio

FORT WASHINGTON INVESTMENT ADVISORS INC /OH/ has added 66,259 shares of $IWF to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $IWF.
$IWF Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 795 institutional investors add shares of $IWF stock to their portfolio, and 841 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 1,946,709 shares (-7.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $781,759,400
- DEMARS FINANCIAL GROUP, LLC added 832,545 shares (+39345.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $334,333,421
- SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. added 691,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $277,491,780
- STRATEGIC FINANCIAL CONCEPTS, LLC added 655,457 shares (+44227.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $263,218,422
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC removed 651,048 shares (-57.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $261,447,855
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 456,535 shares (+1.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $183,335,325
- TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP added 425,600 shares (+79.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $170,912,448
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
