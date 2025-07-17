Fund Update: FORT WASHINGTON INVESTMENT ADVISORS INC /OH/ added 628,511 shares of LAS VEGAS SANDS ($LVS) to their portfolio

FORT WASHINGTON INVESTMENT ADVISORS INC /OH/ has added 628,511 shares of $LVS to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $LVS.

LAS VEGAS SANDS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 323 institutional investors add shares of LAS VEGAS SANDS stock to their portfolio, and 314 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

LAS VEGAS SANDS Insider Trading Activity

LAS VEGAS SANDS insiders have traded $LVS stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LVS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MUKTESH PANT purchased 23,000 shares for an estimated $1,000,730

LAS VEGAS SANDS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $LVS stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LVS stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 04/01.

LAS VEGAS SANDS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LVS in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/24/2025

Macquarie issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/24/2025

Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 04/24/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/30/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 01/30/2025

LAS VEGAS SANDS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LVS recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $LVS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $52.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Stephen Grambling from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $47.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Robin Farley from UBS set a target price of $48.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Lizzie Dove from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $52.0 on 07/07/2025

on 07/07/2025 Daniel Politzer from JP Morgan set a target price of $47.0 on 06/23/2025

on 06/23/2025 Brandt Montour from Barclays set a target price of $51.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 Chad Beynon from Macquarie set a target price of $52.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 Steven Wieczynski from Stifel set a target price of $57.0 on 04/24/2025

