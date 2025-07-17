Fund Update: FORT WASHINGTON INVESTMENT ADVISORS INC /OH/ added 234,664 shares of DISNEY ($DIS) to their portfolio

FORT WASHINGTON INVESTMENT ADVISORS INC /OH/ has added 234,664 shares of $DIS to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $DIS.
DISNEY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,324 institutional investors add shares of DISNEY stock to their portfolio, and 1,648 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- KINGSTONE CAPITAL PARTNERS TEXAS, LLC added 34,034,346 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $4,220,599,247
- FMR LLC removed 6,680,330 shares (-20.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $659,348,571
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 6,140,938 shares (+21.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $606,110,580
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. added 5,164,437 shares (+345.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $509,729,931
- DIAMOND HILL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC added 2,578,004 shares (+1080.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $254,448,994
- SWEDBANK AB removed 2,545,180 shares (-76.3%) from their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $315,627,771
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 2,534,166 shares (-50.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $250,122,184
DISNEY Insider Trading Activity
DISNEY insiders have traded $DIS stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DIS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- BRENT WOODFORD (EVP, Control, Fin Plan & Tax) sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $110,845
- SONIA L COLEMAN (Sr. EVP and Chief HR Officer) sold 689 shares for an estimated $74,935
DISNEY Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $DIS stock 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DIS stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 4 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 05/08 and 3 sales worth up to $150,000 on 05/12, 04/07, 03/05.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $65,000 on 04/08, 01/21.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 04/01.
- REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN sold up to $15,000 on 03/27.
- REPRESENTATIVE GEORGE WHITESIDES sold up to $50,000 on 03/24.
- SENATOR JOHN BOOZMAN sold up to $15,000 on 02/13.
DISNEY Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DIS in the last several months. We have seen 10 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 07/16/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 07/09/2025
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/09/2025
- Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 06/30/2025
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 06/30/2025
- Loop Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 06/10/2025
- Rosenblatt issued a "Buy" rating on 06/03/2025
DISNEY Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DIS recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $DIS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $139.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- John Hodulik from UBS set a target price of $138.0 on 07/16/2025
- Kannan Venkateshwar from Barclays set a target price of $140.0 on 07/09/2025
- Jason Bazinet from Citigroup set a target price of $140.0 on 07/09/2025
- James Heaney from Jefferies set a target price of $144.0 on 06/30/2025
- Michael Morris from Guggenheim set a target price of $140.0 on 06/30/2025
- Alan Gould from Loop Capital set a target price of $130.0 on 06/10/2025
- Barton Crockett from Rosenblatt set a target price of $140.0 on 06/03/2025
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
