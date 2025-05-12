Fund Update: FORSTA AP-FONDEN opened a $8.0M position in $IBKR stock

FORSTA AP-FONDEN has opened a new $8.0M position in $IBKR, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $IBKR.

$IBKR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 353 institutional investors add shares of $IBKR stock to their portfolio, and 328 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$IBKR Insider Trading Activity

$IBKR insiders have traded $IBKR stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IBKR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JILL BRIGHT purchased 135 shares for an estimated $29,633

$IBKR Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $IBKR stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IBKR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE MORGAN MCGARVEY sold up to $15,000 on 11/13.

$IBKR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $IBKR in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/01/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 05/01/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 02/01/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 02/01/2025

JMP Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 02/01/2025

$IBKR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $IBKR recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $IBKR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $196.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Benjamin Budish from Barclays set a target price of $193.0 on 04/16/2025

on 04/16/2025 Patrick Moley from Piper Sandler set a target price of $200.0 on 01/07/2025

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

