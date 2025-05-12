Fund Update: FORSTA AP-FONDEN added 464,000 shares of KINROSS GOLD ($KGC) to their portfolio

FORSTA AP-FONDEN has added 464,000 shares of $KGC to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $KGC.
KINROSS GOLD Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 249 institutional investors add shares of KINROSS GOLD stock to their portfolio, and 213 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP added 44,610,091 shares (+62.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $413,535,543
- BOSTON PARTNERS removed 9,242,155 shares (-21.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $85,674,776
- BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/ added 6,153,385 shares (+46.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $57,041,878
- MAN GROUP PLC added 5,871,904 shares (+174.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $54,432,550
- FIRST EAGLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 5,639,383 shares (+80.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $52,277,080
- ARTEMIS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLP added 5,400,447 shares (+365.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $68,099,636
- RUFFER LLP removed 3,814,154 shares (-51.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $48,096,481
KINROSS GOLD Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $KGC in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- National Bank issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/23/2025
- Scotiabank issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/14/2025
KINROSS GOLD Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $KGC recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $KGC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $15.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Tanya Jakusconek from Scotiabank set a target price of $16.0 on 04/14/2025
- An analyst from Raymond James set a target price of $15.0 on 04/04/2025
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
