Fund Update: FMR LLC added 9,059,713 shares of $FSMD to their portfolio

FMR LLC has added 9,059,713 shares of $FSMD to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $FSMD.
$FSMD Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 70 institutional investors add shares of $FSMD stock to their portfolio, and 20 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC added 9,059,713 shares (+290561.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $354,778,361
- RETIREMENT PLANNING GROUP, LLC added 895,658 shares (+34.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $35,073,967
- ADVOCACY WEALTH MANAGEMENT SERVICES, LLC added 719,447 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $28,173,544
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 270,337 shares (+200.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,129,774
- LPL FINANCIAL LLC added 265,301 shares (+74.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,389,187
- STIFEL FINANCIAL CORP added 254,060 shares (+4745.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,459,650
- PARCION PRIVATE WEALTH LLC removed 141,485 shares (-28.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,540,552
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
