Fund Update: FMR LLC added 8,982,183 shares of AFFIRM HOLDINGS ($AFRM) to their portfolio

FMR LLC has added 8,982,183 shares of $AFRM to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $AFRM.

AFFIRM HOLDINGS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 238 institutional investors add shares of AFFIRM HOLDINGS stock to their portfolio, and 197 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

AFFIRM HOLDINGS Insider Trading Activity

AFFIRM HOLDINGS insiders have traded $AFRM stock on the open market 54 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 54 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AFRM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LIBOR MICHALEK (President) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 600,000 shares for an estimated $40,217,662 .

. MICHAEL LINFORD (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 400,000 shares for an estimated $27,595,706 .

. KATHERINE ADKINS (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 335,000 shares for an estimated $17,085,668 .

. ROBERT O'HARE (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 244,768 shares for an estimated $15,385,974 .

. KEITH RABOIS has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 48,258 shares for an estimated $3,079,081 .

. CHRISTA S QUARLES has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 16,993 shares for an estimated $757,044 .

. NOEL BERTRAM WATSON has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 5,000 shares for an estimated $286,235.

