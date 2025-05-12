Fund Update: FMR LLC added 5,859,607 shares of KILROY REALTY ($KRC) to their portfolio

FMR LLC has added 5,859,607 shares of $KRC to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $KRC.
KILROY REALTY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 170 institutional investors add shares of KILROY REALTY stock to their portfolio, and 164 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC added 5,859,607 shares (+37636.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $191,960,725
- RUSH ISLAND MANAGEMENT, LP added 2,707,102 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $109,502,275
- UBS GROUP AG added 2,546,201 shares (+2206.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $102,993,830
- BAMCO INC /NY/ added 1,452,331 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $58,746,788
- CENTERSQUARE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,198,850 shares (-92.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $39,274,326
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP added 1,085,914 shares (+107.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $43,925,221
- DEUTSCHE BANK AG\ removed 754,759 shares (-92.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $24,725,904
KILROY REALTY Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $KRC recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $KRC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $38.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Jefferies set a target price of $34.0 on 03/17/2025
- Brendan Lynch from Barclays set a target price of $43.0 on 01/13/2025
