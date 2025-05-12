Fund Update: FMR LLC added 5,859,607 shares of KILROY REALTY ($KRC) to their portfolio

FMR LLC has added 5,859,607 shares of $KRC to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $KRC.

KILROY REALTY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 170 institutional investors add shares of KILROY REALTY stock to their portfolio, and 164 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

KILROY REALTY Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $KRC recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $KRC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $38.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Jefferies set a target price of $34.0 on 03/17/2025

on 03/17/2025 Brendan Lynch from Barclays set a target price of $43.0 on 01/13/2025

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $KRC ticker page for more data.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.