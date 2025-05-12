Fund Update: FMR LLC added 3,713,747 shares of $SMLF to their portfolio

FMR LLC has added 3,713,747 shares of $SMLF to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $SMLF.
$SMLF Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 91 institutional investors add shares of $SMLF stock to their portfolio, and 74 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC added 3,713,747 shares (+64497.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $230,846,513
- AURORA PRIVATE WEALTH, INC. added 279,098 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $17,348,731
- FOUNDATIONS INVESTMENT ADVISORS, LLC added 256,326 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $15,933,224
- LPL FINANCIAL LLC added 149,460 shares (+31.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,290,433
- GEOWEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 146,135 shares (-65.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,083,751
- WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP INC removed 145,292 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,807,210
- WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN added 141,387 shares (+9.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,543,622
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
