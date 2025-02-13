Fund Update: FMR LLC added 19,627,616 shares of $FBCG to their portfolio

FMR LLC has added 19,627,616 shares of $FBCG to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $FBCG.
$FBCG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 115 institutional investors add shares of $FBCG stock to their portfolio, and 52 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC added 19,627,616 shares (+89497.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $907,973,516
- DYNASTY WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC added 5,580,016 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $258,131,540
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 5,278,130 shares (+172.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $244,166,293
- MORGAN STANLEY added 453,226 shares (+9900.1%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $19,384,476
- COMMONWEALTH EQUITY SERVICES, LLC added 362,051 shares (+19.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,748,479
- COLONY GROUP, LLC removed 329,956 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $14,112,218
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC added 309,926 shares (+4703.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,337,176
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
